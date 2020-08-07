Covid-19 Updates: 1567 new coronavirus cases reported in Saudi Arabia

1567 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours along with 1,859 recoveries and 38 deaths.

Thus the total cases of coronavirus infection in Saudi Arabia has rised to 285,793. The total recoveries stand at 248,948 . The death toll has reached at 3,093.

Eastern province topped Friday’s list of cities with the highest daily number of COVID-19 cases with 281 new cases. It was followed by Mecca with 286 cases and Asir with 259 new cases.There are 33,752 active cases and 1,892 in ICU.