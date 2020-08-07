Covid-19 Updates: 276 recoveries in UAE

216 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in UAE in the last 24 hours along with 276 recoveries and 2 deaths.This was announced by the Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE on Friday.

Thus the total number of coronavirus cases has reached at 62,061 . The total number of recoveries has reached at 56,015. The death toll has reached at 356. 61,978 Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE in the last 24 hours.