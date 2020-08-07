Covid-19 Updates: Kuwait reports 720 recoveries

682 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Kuwait in the last 24 hours along with 720 recoveries. 2 more people had died in the country due to the pandemic. The newly diagnosed cases include 461 Kuwaitis and 221 foreign residents.

Thus the total number of cases in Kuwait has rised to 70,727. Total recoveries reached at 62,330. The death toll has reached at 471. There are 124 patients receiving intensive care treatment.

4,086 additional Covid-19 tests have been done in Kuwait in the the past 24 hours, taking the total tests to 526,286.