Covid-19 Updates:Bahrain reports 369 recoveries

375 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in the last 24 hours in Bahrain along with 369 recoveries and 2 deaths. The newly diagnosed cases include 138 expatriate workers and 237 were contacts of active cases.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached at 42,889 . The total recoveries stood at 39,945 and the death toll has reached at 156 . 9,166 Covid-19 tests were carried out on August 6 .

There are currently 41 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 76 cases receiving treatment. 2,747 cases are stable out of a total of 2,788 active cases.

