Facebook founder Mark Zukerberg”s Fortune crosses $100 billion

Mark Zukerberg, the founder of popular social media platform Facebook has become a centibillionaire. His total fortune has crossed 100 billion US dollar. A centibillionaire is a person who is worth at least 100 billion US dollar . Only two other men, Amazon (AMZN)’s Jeff Bezos and Microsoft (MSFT)’s Bill Gates, have bigger personal fortunes.

Zuckerberg co-founded Facebook from his Harvard dorm room in 2004, and his biggest asset is still his 13% stake in the company. The 36-year-old is also Facebook’s chairman and controlling shareholder.

Zuckerberg’s wealth got its latest bump as Facebook’s stock climbed 6.5% .Facebook shares are up almost 30% so far this year, adding $22 billion to Zuckerberg’s wealth.