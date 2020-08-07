‘Flag of ‘Sanatan Dharma’ be hoisted in Kashi and Mathura’: Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad

The Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad, an apex body of Hindu saints and seers has re-affirmed their claims on Mathura and Kashi. The group has said that they will now focus on a movement to liberate these.

“It is a matter of solace and pride that the bhumi pujan for the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya has been done after a prolonged battle. “We now demand that the flag of ‘Sanatan Dharma’ be hoisted in Kashi and Mathura also, for which the Akhara Parishad would do everything possible, remaining within the limits of the Constitution”, said ABAP president Mahant Narendra Giri.

“The bhumi pujan ceremony in Ayodhya on Wednesday was a wonderful and unique event. The foundation of fulfilling the pledge taken by Sanatan Dharma has been laid. The sacrifices of those associated with the cause for years have borne fruit”, added he.