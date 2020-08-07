Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down against UAE dirham

In the forex market the domestic currency the Indian rupee had slipped down against the UAE Dirham and US dollar. As per the market experts, the strengthening of US dollar has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market the Indian rupee opened on a weak note and went on to touch 74.98 against the US dollar down by 4 paise. The rupee was trading at 20.41 against the UAE dirham.

The “dollar index’, which measures the strength of US dollar against a basket of six global currencies, rose 0.32% to 93.08.