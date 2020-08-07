Former Spain King Juan Carlos seeks asylum in UAE

According to media reports, the former Spanish King Juan Carlos did not fly to the Dominican Republic, but to Abu Dhabi after the Spain authorities charged him with corruption. The multi-million dollar corruption is soon to become a sensation with Spanish and Saudi royalties alleged involvement. Juan Carlos fled from Spain on Sunday night to evade prosecution over mass-scale money laundering.

A private jet on the way from Paris to the Arab Emirate made a stopover in the city of Vigo on Monday. In addition to Juan Carlos, four bodyguards and an unidentified person are said to have boarded. The newspaper “ABC” reported.

The former king had fled his homeland to an unknown destination on charges of corruption. According to earlier media reports, Juan Carlos asked for asylum in Portugal and flew from there to the Dominican Republic. But now it is said that the 82-year-old flew to Abu Dhabi.

Developing story…