Heavy Rain in Kerala : Central Water Commission rules out 2018, 2019 repeat

New Delhi: After heavy rains pounded north Kerala districts like Wayanad, Malappuram and Kozhikode and Idukki, the Central Water Commission (CWC) ruled out a repeat of the devastating floods witnessed by the Gods own country in the last two years.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Wayanad and Idukki, warning of very heavy rainfall in the coming three days in these districts.

With the heavy rains these districts received in the past two days, the authorities have been on a high alert and have taken the precaution of moving people who live in areas where landslides and landslips are expected and those living on river banks have also been told to move to safer places.