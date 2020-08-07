India to host T20 world cup in 2021

New Delhi : Following the ICC Board meeting on Friday where the heads of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia (CA) connected via video-conference, it has been decided that the 2021 T20 World Cup will be hosted by India whereas the postponed 2020 edition of the showpiece tournament will be hosted in 2022 by Australia.

In another signficant development, the 2021 Women’s 50-over World Cup has been postponed to 2022. All these decision were taken by the International Business Corporation (IBC), the business development wing of ICC.

The 2020 edition of T20 World Cup was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic and that opened up a window for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. While there was no confirmation given, during the announcement of postponement, on who will be hosting the event in what year, the situation has been made clear following the ICC Board meeting, which took place virtually on Friday.