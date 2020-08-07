“My prediction comes true” : Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi slams Modi Govt over rising COVID19 cases

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the Centre after India’s COVID-19 tally breached the 20-lakh mark.

In a tweet, Gandhi said, “20 ??? ?? ?????? ???, ????? ?? ???? ?????.”

According to Union health ministry figures, the country saw a single-day spike of 56,282 infections, taking India’s COVID-19 caseload to 19, 64,536, while the death toll climbed to 40,699 with 904 new fatalities being reported in a 24-hour span.

On July 17, the former Congress president had warned saying India could record two million cases of the coronavirus disease by the second week of August and urged the Centre to take action in a planned manner.

“10,00,000 figures exceeded. If #COVID19 spreads at the same speed, more than 20,00,000 will be infected in the country by August 10,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted adding “The government must take concrete, planned steps to stop the epidemic.”