Ram Temple ‘Bhumi Pujan’ ceremony live telecast breaks yet another record

New Delhi: Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi S Vempati on Friday said that the preliminary estimates suggest that more than 160 million people watched the live telecast of the Ayodhya Ram Temple Bhumi Pujan ceremony on August 5.

Taking to Twitter, Vempati also said nearly 200 TV channels had carried live coverage from Doordarshan during the main events between 10:45 am and 2 pm on Wednesday.

“Per preliminary estimates over 160 Million people watched the live telecast of the Ayodhya Ram Temple Bhumi Pujan ceremony, resulting in viewership of more than 7 billion viewing minutes across the TV universe in India,” Prasar Bharti CEO tweeted.

On August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The ceremony was performed by priests chanting Sanskrit shlokas as PM Modi and other dignitaries, all in masks, maintained social distancing. The event set the ball rolling for the construction of the grand Ram Temple, a key electoral promise of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).