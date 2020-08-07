State government announces a ‘happy news for boozers’

The state government has decided to extend the working time of liquor shops in the state. The Delhi state government has decided to extend the working time for one more hour. As per new decision, the liquor shops will be allowed to function from 10 AM to 10 PM instead of 10 AM to 9 PM.

“In pursuance to guidelines issued by chairperson, state executive committee, Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Government of NCT of Delhi vide order no..dated 31.07.2020, all L-6, L-7, L-8, L-9 and L-10 liquor vends are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm instead of 10 am to 9 pm with immediate effect till further orders,” an order issued by the Excise Department, Delhi Government read.

All liquor shops in Delhi are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm instead of 10 am to 9 pm, with immediate effect till further orders: Excise Department, Delhi Government — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

Of the 863 liquor shops in Delhi, around 475 are run by four government corporations — the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation and Delhi Consumer”s Cooperative Wholesale Store.

Around 389 liquor shops are owned by private individuals.