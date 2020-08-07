“The Modi government is missing,”: Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi attacks union government

Congress MP from Wayanad has again came forward criticizing the Narendra Modi led union government over the coronavirus situation in the country. Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the union government as the number of confirmed cases in the country crossed 2 million mark.

“The 20 lakh-mark has been crossed, the Modi government is missing,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.The Congress leader also tagged an old tweet of him on July 17.

On the old tweet the Congress leader has asked the government to take concrete steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus. He had said that if the viral infection keeps spreading at the current pace then there would be more than 20 lakh cases by August 10.