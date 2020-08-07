UAE confirms 30% increase in covid 19 cases !!!

Authorities in the UAE have reported a 30 per cent rise in new COVID-19 cases among Emirati nationals in recent days.

During a media briefing on Thursday, the UAE’s Minister of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the increase was mainly due to family gatherings and social visits where proper precautions were not taken.

Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais urged everyone not to get complacent, and to continue following the preventative measures and social distancing norms.



He added that the government is counting on people’s support to curb the spread of the virus completely.The Minister explained that many positive indicators were registered in recent weeks, such as high recovery rates and low infection rates, in addition to not recording deaths for consecutive days.

However, he stressed that these positives do not mean that the challenge presented by COVID-19 has ended, as the experiences of other countries indicate that any negligence, even if only by a small percentage, can have major consequences.