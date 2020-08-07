Union government announces the date of re-opening of educational institutions

The educational institutions in the country including schools and colleges may re-open on September 1. As per reports, the Union HRD ministry has decided to re-open the educational institutions from September 1. The guidelines for this will be issued on end of August.

The educational institutions may be re-opened in a phased manner from September 1 to 14. But the power to take decision on the re-opening date of schools may be given to states.

The specifics of the plan have been formulated by the group of secretaries associated with the Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 management, which is being headed by Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

The schools and educational institutes across the country are closed since March 23, when the first lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic was put in-place. Ever since, the teaching and learning activities are relying on online modes