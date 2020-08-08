Activist Rehana Fathima surrenders before police after SC rejects plea in POCSO case

Kochi : Controversial activist Rehana Fathima surrendered before the police here on Saturday, a day after the Supreme Court dismissed her anticipatory bail plea in cases against her for circulating a video in which she was semi-nude, allowing her minor children to paint on her body.

Police said Fathima presented herself before the South Police station under the Kochi Commissionerate this afternoon.

The activist will be produced before the magistrate court here after completing formalities of her arrest, they said

The allegation against Fathima, who made an attempt to enter the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa in Sabarimala in 2018, is that she asked her children, a boy and girl aged 14 and 8 respectively to paint on her semi-nude body.

The video was shot by her and uploaded on social media.

.