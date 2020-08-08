AIE plane crash investigation:-Black box, voice recorder recovered; All you need to know

The black box of the Air India Express plane that crashed at Karipur International Airport in Kozhikode on Friday (August 07) night has been recovered and will be taken to Delhi for further investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

In this podcast, senior journalist G Ganapathy Subramaniam talks about the black box recovery and the AAIB probe into the mishap.



“The DFDR and CVR, which have been recovered from the plane, will help in finding the cause of this accident,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation official said.

These devices are with the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau and will be sent to Delhi for further investigation, according to the official.



The Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 on board overshot the tabletop runway at Kozhikode airport on Friday night while landing in heavy rain and fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two, killing at least 18 people.