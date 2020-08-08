‘Not Nehru, Indira and Rajeev, Modi is the super star’: Narendra Modi chosen as India’s ‘best ever prime minister’, Vajpayee comes second: Survey results out

A survey has revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the ‘best prime minister’ that India has ever seen. The survey conducted by India Today Group-Karvy Insights Mood of the Nation (MOTN) survey has revealed this.

Narendra Modi has once again chosen as India’s best ever prime minister in the latest survey conducted by the India Today Group-Karvy Insights Mood of the Nation (MOTN). Narendra Modi has been considered as the best PM in 7 out of the 10 rounds so far.

44% of participants voted in favour of Narendra Modi, by choosing him as the best prime minister of India so far. Atal Bihari Vajpayee came second with 14%of votes.Indira Gandhi secured the third spot with 12% of votes. Jawaharlal Nehru and Manmohan Singh received 7% of votes each and Lal Bahadur Shastri got 5% of votes.

The MOTN poll was conducted between July 15, 2020, and July 27, 2020. A total of 12,021 people participated in the survey — 67% in rural and 33% in urban areas — spread across 97 parliamentary constituencies and 194 assembly constituencies in 19 states — Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. In each of the assembly constituencies, a fixed number of interviews were done.