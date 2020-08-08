Rahul Gandhi remains the most suitable person to lead the Congress party ; See Mood of the Nation survey results

NEWDELHI : According to latest India Today-Karvy Insights Ltd Mood of the Nation (MOTN) poll, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi remains the most suitable person to lead the party

23 per cent of the 12,021 respondents have voted for Rahul Gandhi to lead the Congress party to a new resurgence.

He had quit from his post of the president of the Congress Working Committee in August 2019 after the party performed abysmally in the Lok Sabha elections. However, clamour is growing within the party for Rahul Gandhi to be brought back at the helm of affairs and India agrees.

An interesting finding of the MOTN poll is that while Rahul Gandhi remains the most suitable to lead the Congress, former PM Manmohan Singh scores better than both Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi as the next best choice.18 per cent people now believe economist Singh should now lead the Congress party as opposed to 13 per cent in the MOTN poll conducted in January 2020.