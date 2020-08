11 members of a Pakistani Hindu migrant family were found dead in Jodhpur in Rajastan. The bodies were found from a farm in Lodta village of Dechu tehsil in Jodhpur district on Sunday morning.

The cause of death is not yet revealed. But after primary inspection the police doubts of a possible suicide. Prima facie, the reason for their deaths is being seen as spraying of pesticides or consumption of any poisonous substance.