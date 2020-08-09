A comparison in ranking between Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi for the position of Prime Minister

One year after the Lok Sabha elections, Indian voters continue to be satisfied with the performance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the India Today-Karvy Insights Mood of the Nation poll has found.



PM Narendra Modi remains the most popular leader in the country, according to the Mood of the Nation poll. 30 per cent of the respondents rated his performance as outstanding while 41 per cent rated it as good. His approval ratings as prime minister are at 71 per cent. He is also rated as the best prime minister India has had.

In the recent MOTN poll, 66 per cent of the people believe that Narendra Modi should be the next prime minister of India. With 8 per cent votes, Rahul Gandhi is the second choice, while Sonia Gandhi received 5 per cent votes to become the third most favoured leader for the PM post.

A resounding 78 per cent of the people surveyed found the performance of PM Modi to be outstanding/good. Only 5 per cent of the respondents found the government’s performance to be poor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains most popular in western India (Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh) with a mean score of 3.14 on a 4 point scale. The strong presence of BJP in all states in the region except Chhattisgarh is a booster for the Modi government.



Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav among some of the leaders who have been named as the preferences to take over as the next prime minister.

In the January 2020 survey, PM Narendra Modi was voted as the most popular next prime minister choice as well. There was a 40 percentage point gap between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi in the prime ministerial stakes then. While 53 per cent had then named Narendra Modi as the next prime minister, only 13 per cent had said that Rahul Gandhi is best suited to lead the country.

In January 2019, however, Rahul Gandhi was voted the best-suited candidate among Opposition leaders for the PM’s job with a maximum of 52 per cent votes in his favour.