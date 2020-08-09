Amazon’s new “add on” comforts customers during these days of “Agony”!!!

Online tycoon Amazon introduced an upgraded ‘Amazon Easy’ store format that connects its multiple services through a single window on Sunday .



The firm would soon widen the upgraded format stores to other parts of the country with the existing and new network partners,Kishore Thota ,(Director-Customer Experience & Marketing), Amazon India, said.

We see ‘Amazon Easy’ playing an inevitable role in enabling the next 200-300 million customers to avail shopping on ‘Amazon.in’, as well as creating local jobs and self-employment opportunities during these tough days.The format would offer a virtual experience through a physical product display.

Customers can also place an order on Amazon.in with proper guidance from the store staff and either pick up the order from the store or get it delivered at their doorstep.

The store owners can now simplify Amazons last-mile delivery program ”I Have Space” ,to deliver packages to customers in their area as well as facilitate pickups.

Amazon said, it works with several network partners like Vakrangee, Indiabuys, and Velocity in the country to bring the “Amazon Easy” experience to new-to-ecommerce customers.