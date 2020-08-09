“Amit Shah’s test not done, May happen in next two days”,says Home ministry

BJP MP and former Delhi BJP chief, Manoj Tiwari tweeted that Union HM Amit Shah had got a negative test report for Covid. Amit Shah was diagnosed with Covid-19 a week ago and is admitted to Medantha hospital in Gurgaon, Haryana.

However,Manoj Tiwari, deleted his tweet as Home Ministry confirmed that Shah’s Covid test has not yet been done. Amit Shah is expected to be tested for coronavirus in the next two days.

The HM is Asymptomatic and is attending important files from his hospital bed. A team of dedicated officers are constantly in Online contact with the minister for assisting him in monitoring internal security. He is expected to return home next week provided he tests Covid-19 negative