Attack on BJP leader: Party workers resigned!!!

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina condemned the attack on party members,Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said the increasing attacks on party workers in the Kashmir valley show Pakistan’s frustration.

Following an attack on a BJP leader in Kashmir’s Budgam district, four party workers put out their resignation from party membership. BJP worker Abdul Hamid Najar, a resident of Mohiendpora village, was shot at and critically injured by militants in the district. Najar, the president of Badgam BJP OBC Morcha, was on a morning walk when the militants fired at him near the railway station.

“Those involved in such attacks have neither escaped death in the past nor will they save their lives in future…We will not allow safe havens to terrorists and will make Kashmir free of terrorism,” Raina said.

Among those who resigned are the party general-secretary Budgam and the general-secretary MM Morcha Budgam. Najar was the third BJP worker targeted by militants within the past one week. Earlier, militants killed a BJP Sarpanch, Sajad Ahmad Khanday in Qazigund area of Kulgam district on August 6. Just 48 hours before Khanday’s murder, militants had shot and critically injured another BJP Panch, Arif Ahmad in Akhran area of Kulgam district.