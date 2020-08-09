BJP leader attacked by terrorists

A BJP worker was shot by terrorists in Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday morning. Abdul Hamid Najar, the district president of the BJP OBC Morcha was shot by the terrorists, when he was out on a morning walk. Hewas immediately rushed to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital where his condition is said to be critical.

This is the third attack on BJP workers within the last five days.

On 6 August, BJP’s Sarpanch from South Kashmir’s Qazigund area, Sajjad Ahmad was shot and he later succumbed to his injuries while being treated in the hospital. Another BJP Sarpanch Arif Ahmad Shah had also been critically injured in the attack carried out by the terrorists in the same district. Last monthterrorists had killed a former BJP district president Waseem Bari, his father and also his brother inside their shop.