Covid 19: latest updates;-India Reports More Cases Than US and Brazil !!!

For the fourth consecutive day, India recorded higher-single day spike in Covid-19 cases,as compared to the United States and Brazil,hat are the top two worst-hit countries in the world.India stands at the third place with a total of 20.88 lakh cases reported so far and an unprecedented single day rise in cases over the last 24 hour at 61,537 new cases.



The Health Ministry, however, maintained that when ‘compared globally, India has one of the lowest cases per million at 1,469 as against the global average of 2,425.’

The recovery rate continued to rise and on Saturday stood at 68.32 per cent. Currently the active cases at 6,19,088 account for 29.64 per cent of the total positive cases.