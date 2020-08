223 new cases of coronavirus infection along with 1210 recoveries has been reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. 4 new deaths were also reported. The newly diagnosed cases include 148 Omanis and 75 foreign residents.

The infection tally has reached 81,580 in Oman. The overall recoveries had reached at 74,691 in Oman. Death toll has reached at 513.