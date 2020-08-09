Covid-19 Updates: 1428 new cases,37 deaths in Saudi Arabia

1,428 new coronavirus cases were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours taking the total number of coronavirus infection in the country to 288,690. Mecca registered the highest daily reported cases with 125, followed by Riyadh with 106 and Hufof with 90.

The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia also announced 1,599 recoveries. The overall recoveries in Saudi Arabia has rised to 252,039 . There are 33,484 actives cases, including 1,816 critical patients under intensive care.

37 new deaths due to the pandemic were also reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. The death toll has climbed to 3,167.

52,099 PCR tests were conducted in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate has risen to 86.74%.