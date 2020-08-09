Covid-19 Updates: 267 new coronavirus cases in Qatar

267 new coronavirus cases were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The Ministry of Public Health has announced 296 recoveries and 2 deaths in the past 24 hours. 2895 additional Covid-19 tests were also carried out in the country in the last 24 hours.

The total confirmed cases in Qatar has reached at 1,12,650. The overall recoveries has rised to 1,09,438. The death toll has reached at 182. Till now 5,16,825 Covid-19 tests were conducted in Qatar. At present 3030 patients were under medical supervision. In this 78 are in ICU.