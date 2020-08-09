Covid-19 Updates: Bahrain reports 273 recoveries

382 new cases of coronavirus cases has been reported in Bahrain along with 273 recoveries in the last 24 hours. 2 deaths were also reported. Of the newly diagnosed cases, 126 were among expatriate workers, 192 were contacts of active cases, and 4 were travel related.

Out of 6831 COVID-19 tests carried out on 8 August 2020, 322 new cases have been detected among 126 expatriate workers, 192 new cases are contacts of active cases, and 4 are travel related. There were 273 recoveries from #COVID19, increasing total recoveries to 40549 pic.twitter.com/ZsAkWSqSVv — ????? ????? | ????? ??????? ?? (@MOH_Bahrain) August 8, 2020

Thus the total confirmed coronavirus cases in Bahrain has rised to 43,307 . The total recoveries rised to 40,549. The death toll has reached at 161. 6831 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out on August 8 in Bahrain.

MOH: There are currently 36 #COVID19 cases in a critical condition, and 89 cases receiving treatment. 2883 cases are stable out of a total of 2919 active cases #Be_Determined #TeamBahrain — ????? ????? | ????? ??????? ?? (@MOH_Bahrain) August 8, 2020

