Covid-19 Updates: Bahrain reports 273 recoveries

Aug 9, 2020, 03:12 pm IST

382 new cases of coronavirus cases has been reported in Bahrain along with 273 recoveries in the last 24 hours. 2 deaths were also reported. Of the newly diagnosed cases, 126 were among expatriate workers, 192 were contacts of active cases, and 4 were travel related.

Thus the total confirmed coronavirus cases in Bahrain has rised to 43,307 . The total recoveries rised to 40,549. The death toll has reached at 161. 6831 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out on August 8 in Bahrain.

There are currently 36 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 89 cases receiving treatment. 2,883 cases are stable out of a total of 2,919 active cases.

