Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus cases crossed 5 million in US

USA continues to be the worst hit country by the Coronavirus pandemic. The total infection tally in USA has crossed 5 million on Sunday. This is the highest in the world.

The total cases has reached at 5,165,209. The total recoveries has reached at 2,639,927 in the country. The death toll stood at 165,260.

As per experts, 1 in every 66 US residents are infected by the virus. The country also has a quarter of the world’s total death toll with over 160,000 people succumbing to the disease.