Covid-19 Updates: Kuwait reports 514 new cases

514 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Kuwait along with 713 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 359 Kuwaitis and 155 expats. 4 new deaths due to the viral infection has also been reported in the country.

Thus the infection tally in Kuwait has reached at 71,713. The total recoveries also rised to 63,519 . The death toll has reached 478. 3,223 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out in Kuwait in the last 24 hours taking the total tests done so far to 532,353.