Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate improves in India

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has surged in India. This was announced by the ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours 53,879 patients has been completely recovered from the disease. With this the overall recoveries has reached 14,80,000. This is more than twice the number of active cases. The recovery rate has reached 68.78% . The Case Fatality Rate has further improved and reached 2.01%.

In the last 24 hours, 64,399 new cases were also reported. The total infection tally has reached at 2,199,101. The death toll has reached at 44,048

7,19,364 samples were tested on August 8 while over 2.41 crores samples so far have been tested in the country.