Covid-19 Updates: State health minister tests positive for COVID-19

Another prominent personality has tested coronavirus positive in the country. A state minister in charge of health department was tested positive for Covid-19.

Karnataka health minister B. Sriramulu was tested Covid-19 positive on Sunday. Sriramulu on Sunday said that he was tested after he got hit by flu and that he’s hospitalised because he has been visiting the state’s 30 districts in the wake of pandemic.

“From the time of Corona’s appearance, I have had the opportunity to visit the 30 districts and work in harmony with the government’s desire to treat people well. It is in this backdrop that I am going to be hospitalised and treated,”Sriramulu tweeted . “All those who have been in contact with me recently have been requested to take precautionary measures,” he further said.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa and opposition leader Siddaramaiah was tested Covid-19 positive.