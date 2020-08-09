Covid-19 Updates: State minister tests positive for COVID-19

Another state minister was tested positive for Covid-19.

Vishvas Sarang, a minister in Madhya Pradesh was tested coronavirus positive. Vishvas Sarang himself informed this through his micro-blogging website, Twitter. His second Covid test was also came positive.

Vishvas Sarang was under home right after he was tested for the first time. he asked all people who came in contact with him recently, to get tested for COVID-19.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and another minister was tested Covid-19 positive.