Dubai to implement flexible working hours starting August 16…Read more!!!

Dubai will activate the flexible working system across all government departments starting Sunday August 16, the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) announced on Saturday.



The move aims to enhance employees’ productivity and boost their happiness, in implementation of the directives of the Strategic Affairs Council of Dubai’s Executive Council.In a circular issued on Saturday, the department has decided the flexible working hours in the morning period, which will start from 6:30am until 8:30am, provided that the employee shall complete the number of official working hours as determined by the government entity that she or he works for.

According to Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of DGHR Department, the decision aims to ensure the safety of employees, especially in emergency weather conditions, in addition to reducing traffic congestion during the morning period or when leaving work, achieving job well-being, reducing attendance delays, and leave permission.



The circular identified the obligations that are required of all parties. It obliged human resources departments of government entities to amend the internal regulations related to attendance and departure hours in line with the flexible working system, and provide a mechanism for implementing the circular to achieve the desired goals.

It also requested them to coordinate with organizational units regarding the implementation of flexible working system, and provide periodic reports and data on the results of the new working model, which shall be submitted to DGHR.

However, the circular excluded employees whose job requires continuous communication with the public and employees working on shift basis, unless the government entity decides to apply flexible working hours on them without prejudice to the smooth running of its work or affecting the provision of its services.