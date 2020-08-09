Gadag District Collector plays a role model:Government hospital chosen for wife’s delivery

Government hospitals are usually avoided by the rich and able as there is a notion for berated service availability provided there. But it is a lesser-known fact that the best doctors in the country serve in government hospitals and the brightest minds are trained in State medical college hospitals.

The Collector of Gadag District, Karnataka carved a niche of his own as he chose to admit his wife in a govt hospital. Sivashankari, the wife of District Collector Sundaresh Babu, gave birth to a male child at around 5.30 am at the Dandappa Manvi Women and Children’s Hospital Health Department at KC Rani Road. Obstetrician Dr.Shruti and a team of doctors delivered the baby via a C-section. Similar bold steps of high officials will help to eliminate the social taboo of government hospitals and also raise the facilities and services offered.

The mother and the child are in good health and the District Collector thanked the doctors and staff of the hospital.