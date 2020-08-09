Hasin Jahan receive rape threat after greeting Ram Mandir Bhumi Puja

Hasin Jahan, the estranged wife of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami has filed a complaint with the cyber cell of Kolkata Police that she received rape threats after she wished best wishes for Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya Ram Temple.

“This is very much unfortunate that I have been continuously harassed and abused by certain mean-minded people after I wished our Hindu brothers and sisters for the … Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on 5th August 2020. Some people are continuously threatening me fr taking mu life … even raping and molesting also. In this situation, I am feeling helpless and worried about my daughter’s future also. The continuous attack through all the social media like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter makes me jeopardised. Please help me as I am feeling insecure every moment. It this continues, I will be mentally depressed”, Hasin Jahan said in her complaint.

“I will be highly obliged if you kindly take immediate action against this mental torture. I am feeling highly insecure as I live alone with my daughter. Now every second have become a nightmare for me,” Jahan said .