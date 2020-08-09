Indian expat caught with 500 bottles of liquor in gulf country

An Indian expat was arrested in by police in a gulf country . The Indian expat whose identity has not disclosed by the authorities was arrested for violating a law of the land.

The Indian expat was arrested by the Kuwait police for for selling liquor in Kuwait. There is a ban on liquor consumption in Kuwait. The police has recovered 500 bottles of local and imported liquor from him. As per reports he was arrested on his way to deliver the bottles to his customers.

In another incident, the Ahmadi Security Directorate arrested four Nepali citizens running a liquor factory in Fintas area. Dozens of barrels, distillation and other processing equipment in addition to hundreds of liquor bottles were also confiscated.