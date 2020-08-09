Karipur plane crash: Co-pilots pregnant wife unaware of his death

The pregnant wife of the young co-pilot Akhilesh Sharma who commanded the ill-fated IX 1334 is still unaware of his death.

The commanders of the Air India flight, Vasanth Kumar Sathe and co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar were among the first who were declared dead after the plane skid off the runway and broke in two pieces.

Akhilesh had started flying for Air India Express in 2017 and was co-piloting the Vande Bharat flights between Dubai and Kerala on Friday. Akhilesh Sharma was so cautious that after he was chosen for the Vande Bharat repatriation mission he never visited Meera, his pregnant wife and his family, to keep them safe from Covid infection -taking into account the risk of his duty. Akhilesh and Meera have married two years ago and live in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

Akhilesh’s father Tulsiram Sharma was informed with in hours after the accident that his son was seriously injured in the crash.In the morning, they came to know that Akhilesh had succumbed to his injuries.

Akhilesh’s younger brother Rahul and his brother-in-law today received his mortal remains from MIMS medical mission hospital Kozhikode.