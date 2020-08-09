Kottayam: Car washed away in flood water,Driver missing

Kerala Fire force is on a rescue and search operation for a missing Taxi driver. The car got carried away in floodwaters in Naalumanikattu near Manarkadu, Kottayam district of Kerala.The taxi from returning from a trip to Nedumbassery intl airport when at Naalumanikattu the wheels of the car got jammed in loose soil. The driver was trying to push the car from the jam when the mishap happened.

As per reports the Taxi driver Justin hailing from Angamaly town is missing and search operations are still ongoing.