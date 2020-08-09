Pakistani intruder gunned down by BSF

The Border Security Force (BSF) ) gunned down a suspected Pakistani intruder in Gujarat. The Pakistani man was gunned down while he was trying to cross the International border near Rann of Kutch , close to the first Border Observation Post (BOP) of Barmer in Rajasthan.

As per BSF, the night patrolling party has found the man who had already crossed the international border and had also climbed the fence on the intervening night of 7-8 August. The BSF challenged the intruder and fired upon the man as he crossed over the fencing.

The intruder had hidden himself behind a bush, trying to run away. He was later on found dead on the Indian side of the border.