‘ Politics is not a job or employment’: Campaign against giving pension to Mps, MLAs gain support in social media

A campaign against giving pension to former lawmakers has gained big support in social media. The campaign has gone viral on the social media.

The Supreme Court has earlier rejected the PIL submitted challenging giving pension to politicians. But their social media campaign has gained momentum.

The PIl was challenging giving pension and other allowances to former Parliamentarians was rejected by a Supreme Court bench of Justice J Chelameswar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul in April 2020.

An NGO Lok Prahari has approached the apex court challenging the Allahabad High Court order dismissing its plea which had claimed that pension and other perks being given to MPs even after demitting office were contrary to Article 14 (Right to Equality) of the Constitution. The plea has also said that Parliament has no power to provide for pensionary benefits to lawmakers without making any law.

The union government had informed the the Supreme Court that the entitlement of former MPs to get pension and other benefits was “justified” as their dignity has to be maintained even after they complete their tenure as parliamentarians.