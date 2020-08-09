Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas welcomes a new member to their family

Former Miss World and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas had welcomed a new member to their family.

The celebrity couples had welcomed – Panda, an adopted dog to their family. The actress informed this through her social media page.

“Our new family portrait! Welcome to the family, Panda! We adopted this little rescue (soon he won’t be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can’t be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix…. and those eyes… and the ears!!! ??BTW @diariesofdiana wasn’t around for our little photoshoot, but we couldn’t leave our #1 girl out…so…we made it work! ” Chopra captioned the Instagram post.