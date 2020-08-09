Rajasthan govt to use RT PCR in place of rapid antigen tests

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said the state won’t use antigen check kits anymore, because the consultants have questioned its credibility.

Real-time (RT–PCR) is a nuclear-derived method for detecting the presence of specific genetic material in any pathogen, including a virus. In this method, special fluorescent markers that bind to the targeted genetic materials (which are viruses in specific tests)are used to detect the presence of viruses. This technique allows lab operators to see the results with high precision though it is a little consuming that the rapid antibody tests.

Real time RT–PCR is one of the most widely used laboratory methods for detecting the COVID-19 virus. While many countries have used real-time RT–PCR for diagnosing other diseases, such as Ebola virus and Zika virus, many need support in adapting this method for the COVID-19 virus, as well as in increasing their national testing capacities.

The Covid-19 mortality rate in the state of Rajasthan is 1.53%, which is low compared to the national rate of 2%.