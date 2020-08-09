Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra gets engaged to dancer Dhanasree: Pictures

Team India and RCB’s leading spinner Yujuvendra Chahal has got engaged to his girlfriend Dhanashree Verma. Yugi Chahal himself revealed the news on his Twitter account.

Chahal’s girlfriend Dhanashree is a choreographer and the engagement function was kept simple at home. Chahal has been quite active on social media during the ongoing lockdown and announced the news on various platforms. Dhanashree also has a big following and has over 5 lakh followers on Instagram. She is a social media celebrity and has shared posts featuring Bollywood stars as well.

Chahal has been greeted by many cricketers including teammate KL Rahul and Gaurav Kapoor.