Actress Priyanka Chopra hitches a ride on Nick Jonas’ back while he does push-ups : Watch video

The married life of well-known actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, who left her mark from Bollywood to Hollywood, is being spent with great love. Such pictures of both often come out, seeing which smile comes on the face of the fans. The picture that Priyanka has now posted, reveals the superb chemistry of both in personal life.

The actress has posted a photo on Instagram, in which she is seen riding on the back of husband Nick Jonas. She wrote with this picture, ‘Push up is my favorite exercise’, and has tagged Nick Jonas in it. The fans of both are also commenting fierecly on this picture. One has written that both are very cute couple. Another fan wrote that he did not see such a loving couple.

Priyanka had engaged with American singer and actor Nick Jonas in Mumbai in August in 2018, while married in December. The special thing is that both started dating in May 2018, and got married only after two months. Although the acquaintance was there long ago. Priyanka had posted a post on July 19, in which she revealed that Nick had proposed to her exactly 2 years ago. Many of their pictures on social media remain in the headlines.