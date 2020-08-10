DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHLatest NewsIndiaNEWSNature & WildlifeLife StyleVideoFunny

Amazing video shared on twitter: Bird drinks coconut water to satisfy its thirst!!!!

Aug 10, 2020, 12:19 pm IST

Though it is unknown where the scene was filmed or by whom, the clip came in the limelight after being shared on the micro-blogging site by IFS officer Susanta Nanda.

The video opens with a bird sitting on top of a tree trying to pluck a coconut using its beak. “Who doesn’t love drinking coconut water,” Nanda tweeted. “It is said that coconut water acts as a digestive, prevents bloating after meals. Take a look at the video which has now impressed many:Who doesn’t love drinking coconut water??It is said that coconut water acts as a digestive. Regular consumption of coconut water also helps in maintaining the electrolyte balance in your body and thus, keeps your blood pressure in control.

Tags

Post Your Comments

Back to top button
Close