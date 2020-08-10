Man gives triple talaq to wife on social media ; shares photos with girlfriend

Mangaluru: A man was arrested in Shirva, Mangaluru for attempting to give triple talaq to his wife by sending her messages on social media. The accused was identified as Sheikh Mohammed Saleem.

Saleem was a resident of Shirva. In 2010, Saleem got married to Swapnaz and the couple became parents to a daughter. Both Saleem and Swapnaz had been living in Saudi Arabia with their daughter.

In July this year, Saleem left his wife and daughter in Saudi Arabia and came to India. Allegedly, Saleem had an affair with another woman. After reaching India, Saleem sent a message to his wife.

Saleem used a social media platform to send the triple talaq message to his wife. The accused man also posted photographs of another woman on his social media account. After she received the email, Swapnaz lodged a complaint to the police through an email.

The police acted on the complaint promptly and arrested the accused man. The police said that Sheikh was sent to judicial custody for 14 days after he tested negative for coronavirus.